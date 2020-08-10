She told The Cape Cod Times it appeared the dolphins got stranded sometime overnight as the tides changed.
“It was a sad scene to see them out of the water, unable to swim,” Hedman told newspaper.
She said the team of roughly 50 volunteers used beach-ready stretchers to carry nearly a dozen of the dolphins to safety. They also gave the marine mammals IV fluids and vitamins, and deployed boats to guide them back to deeper waters.
Two dolphins, however, were in poor health and ultimately were euthanized, Hedman said.
The organization said teams were on the lookout Monday to make sure dolphins don’t get stranded again on the Cape’s beaches.
