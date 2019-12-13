Bosworth, 82, and Deshong, 73, both recently passed the milestone 10,000-hour volunteer sailing mark on-board the ship, working to repair it or educating children about it.

Each climb to unfurl sails, each four- or six-hour shift they took standing watch while sailing on the ocean in early morning dawn hours or the blackness of dusk with only stars above was worth it, they said.

“This feels good,” said Bosworth, a retired Dupont marketing executive.

Both men will have their faces carved in wood and placed on the side of the ship, as is customary after reaching the milestone. The images will be on display for two years.

Both men were nominated for the honor by the ship’s Port Captain Sharon Dounce. She credited the long years of service and dedication they have committed to the ship and the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s mission as reasons they deserved the recognition as well as volunteering for 10,000 hours.

Only four other volunteers before them have had their likeness carved and placed in the ship. All logged 10,000 hours.

“This feels unique,” said Deshong. “When you get 10,000 hours you’re like, ‘OK, I’ve done it. I can go now.’”

He doesn’t mean in a little dinghy, and neither is planning on going anywhere soon.

Deshong, who took a summer break from volunteering, has recovered from getting both of his knees replaced.

He joked that he now might have another 10 years of volunteering left in him, which is how long it took him to make the 10,000 mark. His current count is 10,070 to be exact.

“I was looking for something to do, something to keep me busy,” said Deshong about taking up the hobby.

Deshong said he doesn’t play golf and he doesn’t ride his motorcycle year round, so when he retired from a career as a union electrician with Wilmington’s local 313, he responded to the foundation’s call for volunteers after seeing an advertisement in The News Journal.

Bosworth has volunteered for 21 years. He started with his wife of 58 years, Gina, after she noticed that an announcement in The News Journal.

Bosworth has been on many voyages in the Atlantic Ocean as far north as New England, with stops along the Hudson River in New York and to southern locations such as Norfolk, Virginia.

On local trips he loves directing the ship along the Christina River and Cheasapeake Bay. He has 10,050 volunteer hours to date. In October, Gov. John Carney presented him with the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award for his work in New Castle County.

“I might do it for another 21 years,” he joked. “I’ll be 103, but you never know, my grandmother lived to be 103.”

