Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene's eligibility to run

ATLANTA — A group of voters on Thursday took their quest to get U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green removed from the ballot to Georgia’s highest court.
Represented by Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, the voters filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in March.
After a hearing in April, an administrative law judge found that the voters had provided insufficient evidence to back their claims and ruled that Greene should not be disqualified. Raffensperger affirmed that decision.
The voters appealed in Fulton County Superior Court. A judge this week rejected that appeal.
Now the voters are appealing to the Georgia Supreme Court.