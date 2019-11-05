In Kentucky, the state’s Democratic attorney general, Andy Beshear, is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in a contest that also will test the political influence of teachers and other public workers. Bevin, who attempted to push through a series of controversial reforms to teachers’ pension system, had been considered one of the nation's most unpopular governors but rebounded this fall with an aggressive campaign against his opponents that sought to re-energize conservative voters behind him.

In Mississippi, where the sitting Republican governor is term-limited, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. The election has largely centered on how the state will pay for a host of needs, including new highways and teachers’ demands for higher pay, as well as Medicaid expansion to roughly 300,000 low-income residents.

The governor’s races are occurring one year after Democrats made major inroads in state houses, including flipping seven governorships and more than 400 state legislative seats. Many of those gains were in Midwestern or coastal states that formed the backbone of the backlash to Trump in the 2018 midterm elections. But this year, there are only three governor’s races, all in states that have been far friendlier to Trump and his conservative agenda.

In 2016, Trump carried Mississippi by about 17 points, Louisiana by about 20 points and Kentucky by about 30 points.

As he campaigned in all three states, the contests gave Trump an opportunity to refine his campaign tactics ahead of the 2020 presidential election, especially when it comes to wooing religious conservatives and white working-class voters to the polls. The elections also give Trump a chance to prove his political staying power, even as the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry continues to intensify.

On Monday night, less than 12 hours before the polls opened, Trump appeared a rally in Lexington, Ky. to support Bevin but also made sure the crowd knew his own reputation was on the line.

“If you lose, they will say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world,” said Trump, pointing at a bank of television news cameras. “You can’t let that happen to me, and you can’t let that happen to your incredible state.”

Although Kentucky has been trending Republican for decades, Bevin is only the state’s second Republican governor in the last 50 years. Bevin, 52, is a wealthy businessman who rose to political prominence after he become a leader of the conservative tea party movement that opposed the policies of former president Barack Obama.

In 2014, Bevin challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the GOP primary, but McConnell defeated him by a margin of nearly 2-to-1. A year later, despite lingering tension between supporters of the two men, Bevin shocked pundits when he won the governor’s race by nearly 9 points. Bevin’s surprise win and brash speaking style earned him the moniker “Trump before Trump,” and he and Trump frequently speak on the telephone, both men have said.

In office, Bevin worked to boost the state’s economy, including aggressively reaching out to China and other foreign investors. On the campaign trail, Bevin frequently boasted about the state’s unemployment, which has dipped below 4 percent for the first time in nearly decades. Bevin hoped that his economic record would propel him reelection, which would make him Kentucky’s first Republican governor to be reelected since the state dropped its one-term governor provision in the early 1990s.

But Bevin’s got into a series of high-profile clashes with teachers and labor leaders over the state’s chronically underfunded pension program.

After teachers staged sickouts and walkouts in protest of efforts to slash benefits, Bevin accused teachers as being “thuggish” and “selfish.” Bevin’s comments and proposals enraged educators, and state and national teachers’ unions poured millions of the dollars into the Democratic campaign to defeat him this year.

With polls consistently showing Bevin was one of the least popular governors in the country, the Democratic Governors Association also invested heavily in the campaign to oust him from office. Bevin’s fortunes looked especially bleak in May, when he 52 percent of the vote against three other challengers in the Republican primary.

Democrats nominated Beshear, 41, the son of former governor Steve Beshear. During the general election campaign, Beshear hammered Bevin as being too divisive while pledging to legalize gambling and medical marijuana to help shore up teachers’ pensions. Beshear also vowed to expand access to health care while criticizing Bevin’s attempts to slow down the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

“I am promising vision and leadership, so we don’t have this kind of leadership holding us back,” Beshear told Bevin during one or their final debates. “I believe in health care, I am going to protect health care, this governor will not.”

Although public and private polls over the summer showed Beshear comfortable ahead, Bevin closed the gap over the past month as he sought to more closely link himself to Trump and national GOP policies. Bevin, the father of nine children including four who were adopted, aired ads vowing to oppose abortion rights and so-called “sanctuary cities.” He also seized on congressional Democrats impeachment inquiry into Trump by urging the president’s supporters to help reelect him to send a message.

“It’s a load of baloney, and if you want to make their heads explode, elect everyone one of us,” Bevin said at a rally with other GOP candidates on Saturday in northeastern Kentucky. “If you want to make The Washington Post and the New York Times, and all of these other rags, get all worked up and hot and bothered, vote straight Republican.”

Bevin’s message was amplified by Trump, whose visit Monday night drew several days of build-up coverage in the local media. Lexington’s CBS affiliate also carried Trump’s 90-minute prime-time speech live, even though it was riddled with falsehoods about Beshear’s record.

“The radical Democrats wants to obliterate the rule of law, drive out faith from the public square, silence you online, confiscate your guns,” Trump said.

Trump also played a big role in Mississippi governor’s race, where Hood campaigned as a conservative Democrat.

Hood, who is in his fourth term as attorney general, opposed abortion and has defended a new state law that bans abortion as early as the sixth week.

But Hood, 57, sought to focus the campaign around his plans to raise teacher pay, build new highways, and use an expansion of Medicaid to both extend coverage and to keep struggling rural hospitals open.

Reeves, 45, in turn vowed to keep taxes low and to reduce government spending.

The race was widely considered to be the most competitive governor’s race since 2000, when Ronnie Musgrove became the last Democrat to hold the office.

The closeness of the race renewed concerns about a controversial Jim Crow-era provision of the state constitution that could have upended the election results. Under a state constitution in 1890 after Reconstruction , a successful candidate for statewide office must win a plurality of votes in more than half of the state’s 122 House districts, known as the electoral-vote rule.

If a candidate fails to clear that hurdle and win the popular vote, the Mississippi House of Representatives can decide the election. Republicans hold the majority in the Mississippi House.