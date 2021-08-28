The rallies, which were held in dozens of cities, were intended to increase pressure on Democrats to rewrite procedural rules that would allow Democrats to muscle the legislation through without Republican votes. But they were also aimed at coaxing President Biden to be a more forceful advocate on the issue.
More than 1,000 people turned out in sweltering heat on the Mall in Washington on Saturday, the 58th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Marches were also scheduled for Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and other cities under the banner of “March On for Voting Rights.”
Because of concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant of coronavirus, a march in Houston did not go on as planned.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Fire crews fight to protect Tahoe area
Firefighters faced a critical day in efforts to prevent a massive California wildfire from reaching the Lake Tahoe resort region Saturday, fearing that hot, gusty winds could fuel the stubborn blaze.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Hot winds gusting at up to 35 mph were forecast for Saturday, raising concerns that winds could spread the embers from the tops of bone-dry trees and spark new fires.
The fire’s eastern edge was about seven or eight miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe and did not advance much overnight because of the crews’ efforts, officials said.
The Defense Department is sending 200 soldiers from Washington state and eight Air Force C-130 tanker aircraft, as well as other equipment, to help firefighters in Northern California, the Army said.
— Associated Press
2 brothers arrested after bodies found in Ill. backyard: Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in Lyons, a village in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. Autopsies were planned.
Mountain lion killed after attacking Calif. child: A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and "dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said. "The true hero of this story is his mom because she absolutely saved her son's life," Foy said. "She ran out of the house and started punching and striking the mountain lion with her bare hands and got him off her son," he said. The parents drove the boy to the hospital, where law enforcement were notified of the attack and sent a wildlife officer to the scene. He found the animal nearby still, and fatally shot it.
— From news services