Small and Johnson targeted elderly victims from May 2018 to July 2018, the Department of Justice said in a press release. The pair would force their way into residences at gunpoint and bind their victims’ hands and feet, the release said. In one instance, the pair broke into an 88-year-old woman’s home, ripped off her Life Alert necklace and struck her in the head, causing substantial wounds, the release said. In total, the pair terrorized seven people.