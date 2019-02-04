NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of killing four people in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville last year now faces a 17-count indictment.

A Davidson County Criminal Court document filed Friday says Travis Reinking was indicted on charges that include first-degree murder.

Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket, when he opened fire outside the restaurant with an assault-style rifle and then stormed the business on April 22. Police have said a quick-thinking restaurant patron wrestled the rifle away from Reinking, likely preventing more deaths.

In August, Reinking was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility in hopes that he would become fit for trial. In October, prosecutors said mental health officials deemed Reinking competent to face charges in court.

