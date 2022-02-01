When the glass shattered, Shaw hit the ground, wedging herself between the stools and the counter. Reinking can be seen running in, naked except for a green jacket. He is carrying an assault-style rifle that he fires several times before James Shaw Jr. — who had taken cover behind a swinging door leading to the bathrooms — jumps on him, knocking him to the ground and wrestling the gun away. Shaw throws the gun over the counter and continues struggling with Reinking, pushing him out the door.