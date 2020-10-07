Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.
The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.
Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
“SNL” officials and a representative for Wallen have not immediately responded for a comment.
The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.
