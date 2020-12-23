“The Color Purple,” meanwhile, has been set for a December 2023 debut. The adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical, based on Alice Walker’s book and Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, is set to be directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King”). Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the producers.
Warner Bros. also announced “Coyote vs. Acme,” a hybrid live-action and animated film about the Looney Tunes character, for June 2023.
