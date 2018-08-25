HAWAII

Warnings are dropped

as storm turns away

Weather officials dropped all warnings Saturday after tropical storm Lane weakened and turned away from Hawaii.

The storm began moving to the west, breaking its northward march toward Honolulu after drenching the Big Island and Maui over the past two days.

The slow-moving storm, traveling at less than 5 mph, dumped nearly four feet of rain on the Big Island and about a foot on Maui before it was downgraded Friday from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

The storm was about 110 miles south of Honolulu, but the state’s most populous city was largely spared any impacts.

The National Weather Service recorded about 2.3 inches of rain on Oahu in a 24-hour period ending early Saturday.

Shops along the famed Waikiki beach in Honolulu were reopening for tourists.

Forecasters had said as much as 10 more inches of rain could fall on parts of Oahu and Maui.

“Don’t let your guard down,” William “Brock” Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said during a telephone briefing early Saturday in Washington.

Rain began falling several days ago on the Big Island. Authorities rescued people from more than 20 homes overnight, Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe said, and landslides and pooling water forced the temporary closure of several highways.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

7 arrested in protest over torn-down statue

Seven people were arrested Saturday at a rally calling for a century-old Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina to be returned after it was yanked down five days ago.

About a dozen people carrying Confederate flags were met by dozens of protesters who don’t want the memorial known as “Silent Sam” to return to the campus in Chapel Hill.

Television footage and videos posted to social media showed several punches thrown and at least one man handcuffed after he tried to burn a Confederate flag taken from another man’s hands.

None of the seven arrested was affiliated with the school, Chancellor Carol Folt said.

“Silent Sam,” erected in 1913, was torn down Monday during a protest. It’s now in temporary storage.

— Associated Press

Thousands of pounds of ground beef feared tainted: U.S. agricultural officials said Fort Morgan, Colo.-based Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling nearly 25,300 pounds of ground beef that might be contaminated with E. coli. The recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the meat was shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado. The meat is labeled "Excel 93/7 Fine Ground Beef" and was produced Aug. 16 with a Sept. 5 expiration date. There have been no reports of illness due to eating the meat.

Whale killed by ship will become feast for Wash. tribe: A 31-foot juvenile humpback whale that was struck and killed by a ship is being turned into a feast by the Makah Indian Tribe. The tiny tribe with a reservation on the northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state has been butchering the whale that was pulled ashore Thursday. The arrival of the whale came a day before the tribe's annual community feast and festival called Makah Days and is viewed as a blessing. The whale will feed the whole village.

Strong earthquake rattles Alaska region: A strong earthquake shook a remote part of Alaska on Saturday, but no damage was reported. The Alaska Earthquake Center said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the Fox Islands along the Aleutian chain. The site is more than 900 miles southwest of Anchorage. The center's Natalia Ruppert said the quake also generated a magnitude 4.0 aftershock. Neither quake produced a tsunami.

— From news services