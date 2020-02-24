Gunn, an agriculture student at Fort Valley State University, went missing on Valentine’s Day. Her remains were found days later in Crawford County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta and about a mile and a half east of where Little lived with his aunt, according to investigators. Her death was ruled a homicide on Thursday.
Little’s lawyer, Benjamin Davis, denied the charges during a hearing on Monday.
“He’s a soldier, so his primary focus in life is defending America, putting his life on the line,” Davis said. “If he were the kind of person that would commit a malice murder ... like this, that would have been borne out in the military.”
Little was denied bond and remained in Peach County jail. Another hearing is set for April 24.
