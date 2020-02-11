Kwamina-Crystal had voluntary oral sex with the inmate between August and December in his office at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood where he was a chaplain, authorities said.
Kwamina-Crystal was fired after his arrest, the Corrections Department said in a statement.
State law prohibits consensual sexual acts between prison employees and inmates because of the authority the employees have over the prisoners.
Kwamina-Crystal is charged with a felony and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
It wasn’t known if Kwamina-Crystal has a lawyer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.