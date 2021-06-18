Police also arrested and charged Bennett’s mother, Tammy Taylor Moffett, 53, with concealing a death and accessory to murder after the fact, her arrest warrant said.
Officers found the body of Miegellic “Jelli” Young buried outside her mother’s home in Charlotte. The warrant accuses Miegellic’s mother of forcing her to stand in a laundry room for three days as punishment for soiling her pants. She eventually became too weak to stand, fell out the back door and hit her head, the 13-year-old sister told police. The girl told police that Bennett performed CPR on the child, but she died.
Bennett placed Miegellic’s body in two black plastic trash bags in the trunk of an SUV, where she remained for five days until the smell became bad, the warrant said. Bennett then drove the SUV to go buy a shovel, and after digging the hole, made the 13-year-old pick up her sister’s body, place it in the ground and cover it with dirt, the search warrant said.