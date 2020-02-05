The Sheriff’s Office said it announced the search warrants because of the high-profile nature of the investigation and to avoid misinformation. No further details about the locations of the searches and what authorities are looking for were disclosed.

AD

“The search warrants are limited in scope, and sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them,” the statement said.

It added: “This is an active and on-going investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will not be commenting any further and no additional information will be released at this time, nor do we anticipate any additional news releases regarding this investigation.”