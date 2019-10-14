SAN FRANCISCO — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has escalated her tiff with Facebook by running an ad — on Facebook — taking aim at CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It’s the latest example of growing resentment of Big Tech by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Warren’s text ad reads, “Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election.” It goes on to say that while this isn’t true, Zuckerberg has “given Donald Trump free rein to lie” on Facebook.

Warren’s ad takes issue with Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking politicians’ speech or ads, the way it has outside parties fact-check news stories and other posts. Facebook has refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign targeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Facebook says companies shouldn’t police politicians’ speech.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD