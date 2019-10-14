Warren’s ad takes issue with Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking politicians’ speech or ads, the way it has outside parties fact-check news stories and other posts. Facebook has refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Donald Trump’s campaign targeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
Facebook says companies shouldn’t police politicians’ speech.
