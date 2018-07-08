U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves as she arrives at Belkin Family Lookout Farm before a town hall event, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Natick, Mass. Warren is hosting the town hall and cookout following an Independence Day trip to visit U.S. troops in Iraq and Kuwait. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tackled Trump administration immigration policies and her heritage during a town hall she hosted.

The Democrat has posed the question “who does the government work for” at a Sunday event in Natick.

Warren is fresh off an Independence Day trip to visit U.S. troops in Iraq and Kuwait. During her trip, Warren met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to discuss Iraq’s elections and the effort to defeat the Islamic State.

Warren is also swatting back comments by President Donald Trump, who on Thursday again criticized her claims of Native American heritage.

Warren says Trump should stop obsessing about her genes and instead focus on reuniting children separated from their parents at the border.

