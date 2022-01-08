The announcement immediately drew applause from community advocates who have pushed for greater representation and changes to address systemic racism.
But the move — which was slammed by affirmative action opponents who have won two statewide votes — could reignite a fierce and charged debate over the role of government in such matters.
Washington’s debate over affirmative action has simmered for more than two decades. In 1998, state voters decisively supported a grass-roots effort to end affirmative action based on race or gender with Initiative 200. The results came even as voters that year supported liberal ballot measures legalizing medical marijuana and hiking the minimum wage.
NEW YORK
Asian immigrant dies of injuries after attack
A Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries, and his case is now deemed a homicide, police said Saturday.
Yao Pan Ma, 61, died Dec. 31, police said. His attack drew national attention as part of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. The investigation continues.
Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate-crime charges in the case.
The Legal Aid Society, which previously represented Powell, said he is no longer a client. A message was left seeking comment with another attorney listed in court records as Powell’s lawyer.
Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocking him to the ground and repeatedly kicking his head before fleeing the scene, prosecutors say. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show an attacker stomping on Ma’s head.
Missing N.H. girl's home is searched: Authorities arrived Saturday at the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year. Law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester, officials said. Harmony's father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.
