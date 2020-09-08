“I have long admired Madhulika’s finely honed journalistic instinct for great stories, as well as her unwavering commitment to advancing and creating opportunity for new voices and perspectives,” Crown executive vice president and publisher David Drake said in a statement. “Throughout her career, she has also been a generous and discerning champion of books and authors across many genres, and I’m confident she will not only attract great talent in her new role but also enrich and expand our publishing horizons.
Crown’s announcement marks the latest high profile hiring that breaks with the industry’s long tradition of whites in positions of power.
In July, Simon & Schuster named former New York Times journalist Dana Canedy senior vice president and publisher of its namesake imprint, the first time a Black woman had held that job. Also that month, Lisa Lucas was appointed publisher of Pantheon and Schocken Books, another Penguin Random House division. Lucas, currently executive director of the National Book Foundation, will start her new job early next year.
