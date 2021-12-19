Bodies found in Minn. home: Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people whose bodies were discovered inside a twin home in Moorhead, Minn. The bodies were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by relatives conducting a welfare check. Police have not said how many people were killed or how they died. There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. Neighbors said several children lived in the home and were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported.