The lawmaker told his Republican colleagues that he tested positive while on a trip to El Salvador in November, according to local media reports, and asked them for guidance in securing monoclonal antibodies, a treatment for covid-19 that has been shown to be effective at preventing severe disease.
Former state lawmaker Luanne Van Werven (R) later in November told the Bellingham Herald that Ericksen was evacuated from El Salvador and was in stable condition at a Florida hospital. The location of his death was not provided.
A spokesman for Ericksen told the Herald that month that he was unsure whether the state senator was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Ericksen co-sponsored a bill at the beginning of the year to prevent government bodies or employers in Washington from mandating coronavirus vaccines.
The Washington State Senate Republican Caucus confirmed that Ericksen died on Dec. 17. Republican leader John Braun saying in a statement: “Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly.”
— Annabelle Timsit
CALIFORNIA
Rapper fatally stabbed at L.A. music festival
A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform.
A publicist for the rapper, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death Sunday to the New York Times and Rolling Stone. The artist’s real name was Darrell Caldwell.
Caldwell, 28, was assaulted Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, which was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Organizers called off the festival after the stabbing.
A fight broke out behind the main stage just after 8:30 p.m., leaving one man severely injured by a person wielding an edged weapon, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release that did not name Caldwell. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday, according to police.
— Associated Press
Bodies found in Minn. home: Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people whose bodies were discovered inside a twin home in Moorhead, Minn. The bodies were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by relatives conducting a welfare check. Police have not said how many people were killed or how they died. There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. Neighbors said several children lived in the home and were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported.
— From news services