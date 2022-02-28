The board later responded that all Russian-made products will be removed from the stores’ shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

According to KDVR-TV, Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado on Thursday directed his state’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado. Any found will be terminated.

On Saturday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, of Virginia, ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies, WRIC-TV reported.

Youngkin requested that the Norfolk Sister City Association, a non-profit citizen diplomacy organization, immediately end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia.

The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds were also called to divest any and all holdings of the Russian ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.

“I think we have to stand up and take every ounce of economic sanctions we haven’t used, and we need the international community to come up with this and it’s a big moment for the international community to stand up and say we won’t allow this,” said Youngkin at an event earlier this week in Hampton.

KXAN-TV reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”