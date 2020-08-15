Josephine was centered 135 miles (220 kilometers) north-northeast of the Leeward Islands and was expected to pass north of the islands within the next day, forecasters said. Kyle was 590 miles (950 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada, and was forecast to move off towards the east over the weekend.
Both storms had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and gradual weakening was forecast through Sunday. Kyle was projected to become a post-tropical low Sunday morning.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm. Josephine was forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimeters) of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
It’s been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.
So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.
Before Kyle, the earliest “K-named” storm was Katrina, which formed Aug. 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.
Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.