MILWAUKEE — A man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found an underground bunker and a stash of weapons in a secluded, wooded area along a river in Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV video shows debris over a large area in the woods and a bunker with a cloth partially covering the opening. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says guns and ammunition were recovered from the site along the Milwaukee River. A WTMJ-TV reporter also saw a bow and arrows removed from the location.