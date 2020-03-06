Before that twister touched down, a tornado reached EF-3 strength, hitting peak winds of 165 mph (265 kph) and carving a 60-mile (95-kilometer) path across Nashville and Wilson counties.
Weaker EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Smith and Putnam counties; another hit Putnam County; and Cumberland County saw one as well. Humphreys County experienced an EF-1 twister.
Tornadoes also were confirmed in other parts of the state.
