Forecasters said the EF1 tornado had a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 mph and a maximum path width of 200 yards. No injuries or deaths were attributed to the twister, but a Milford woman died during the storm when a tree branch fell on her.
Officials said the tornado touched down near an apartment complex on Sorghum Mill Road in Kent County, snapping trees and damaging homes and buildings as it moved north through Dover and Smyrna before pushing on to the Townsend-Middletown area in southern New Castle County.
