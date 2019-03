Ashley Griggs, right, helps Joey Roush, left sift through what’s left of his mother’s home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

BEAUREGARD, Ala. — Weather Service says tornado that hit southeast Alabama was EF4, with wind speeds of 170 mph.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.