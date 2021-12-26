Centuries-old church holds final service: A Pennsylvania church with a 221-year history held its final service and is scheduled to close at the end of the year because of declining membership and attendance. The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, which is nearly as old as the borough itself, held its final scheduled service on Christmas Eve, after having welcomed generations of families. The church, established in 1800, met at the courthouse for almost two decades, then in a stone edifice; the current structure was built shortly after the Civil War. Church elder Candace Dannaker estimated that, before the coronavirus pandemic, the church had about 40 members — a number that is down to about 25, and had no in-person worship from March 2020 until Easter Sunday. When Dannaker joined 34 years ago, she said, there were about 200 people in attendance then. The 15,000-square-foot church is scheduled to close for the last time Dec. 31. Dannaker said the future of the building hasn't been determined.