The California Department of Transportation also closed many other roads while warning of slippery conditions for motorists.
“Expect major travel delays on all roads,” the National Weather Service office in said on Twitter. “Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too!”
The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday because of possible “widespread whiteout conditions” and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.
Turbulent weather stretched from San Diego to Seattle, where several of inches of snow fell on Sunday.
Rockslides caused by heavy rain closed more than 40 miles of coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur region, south of the San Francisco Bay area. There was no estimate for the reopening of the scenic stretch that is frequently shut after wet weather.
Los Angeles International Airport said a “storm-related electrical issue” forced a partial closure of Terminal 5, causing post-Christmas passengers to divert to other terminals for certain services.
In the San Bernardino Mountains, east of Los Angeles, crews were repairing a section of Route 18 that washed down a hillside after heavy rain late Thursday. The closure of the major route into the Big Bear ski resort area could last for weeks, officials said.
The Sierra snowpack had been at dangerously low levels after weeks for dry weather. But the state Department of Water Resources reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114 percent and 137 percent of normal across the range, with more snow expected.
Up to 8 feet of snow was predicted at the highest elevations of the Sierra.
— Associated Press
Michigan
Whitmer plot defense wants charge dropped
Defense attorneys want to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) because of what they described as “egregious overreaching” by federal agents and informants, according to a court filing.
In the 20-page motion, which was filed Saturday night, defense attorneys allege FBI agents and federal prosecutors invented a conspiracy and entrapped people who could face up to life in prison. They’re asking U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to dismiss the conspiracy charge, which would effectively knock down the federal government’s case and other connected charges, according to the Detroit News.
The request comes after developments and claims about the government’s team, including the conviction of Richard Trask, an FBI special agent who was arrested on a domestic violence charge and later fired and convicted of a misdemeanor.
“Essentially, the evidence here demonstrates egregious overreaching by the government’s agents, and by the informants those agents handled,” defense attorneys wrote. “When the government was faced with evidence showing that the defendants had no interest in a kidnapping plot, it refused to accept failure and continued to push its plan.”
Five people are charged with kidnapping conspiracy and face a trial March 8 in Grand Rapids. They have pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.
Federal prosecutors have argued the men were not entrapped. The government alleged the men were upset over coronavirus pandemic restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer. Messages left Sunday with the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan and the U.S. Justice Department were not immediately returned.
In January, a sixth man, 26-year-old Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year federal prison sentence.
— Associated Press
Centuries-old church holds final service: A Pennsylvania church with a 221-year history held its final service and is scheduled to close at the end of the year because of declining membership and attendance. The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, which is nearly as old as the borough itself, held its final scheduled service on Christmas Eve, after having welcomed generations of families. The church, established in 1800, met at the courthouse for almost two decades, then in a stone edifice; the current structure was built shortly after the Civil War. Church elder Candace Dannaker estimated that, before the coronavirus pandemic, the church had about 40 members — a number that is down to about 25, and had no in-person worship from March 2020 until Easter Sunday. When Dannaker joined 34 years ago, she said, there were about 200 people in attendance then. The 15,000-square-foot church is scheduled to close for the last time Dec. 31. Dannaker said the future of the building hasn't been determined.
— From news services