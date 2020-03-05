Weinstein, 67, was originally supposed to go to Rikers Island immediately after his Feb. 24 conviction, but he was detoured to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He was at the hospital for more than a week.

In addition to the heart issues, Weinstein’s lawyers have said he was also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

Weinstein used a walker to aid his movement in and out of the courthouse.

Weinstein is due back in court Wednesday for sentencing. He was convicted on one count of criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.

On the criminal sex act count, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison. The judge could have the sentences run concurrently.

Weinstein was acquitted of predatory sexual assault charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Woman gets jail time for her 100th birthday

On her 100th birthday, Ruth Bryant crossed a significant item off her bucket list. She went to jail.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped fulfill Bryant’s unusual wish when two deputies showed up at her assisted living facility on Thursday to serve her a warrant charging her with indecent exposure, news outlets reported.

The two deputies handcuffed Bryant to her walker and placed her in a patrol car, giving her the full experience with lights and sirens flashing and blaring. Before she got in, the deputies warned her not to put up a fight, and she playfully kicked at them, WRAL reported.

“Don’t kick me; I’ve got a bad knee!” said one deputy, to which Bryant replied, “I’ve got two bad knees!”

The Courier-Times of Roxboro reported that as Bryant tried to get out of the patrol car, she told the deputies they should go after another criminal.

The people who make the seats in these cars so low, Bryant said, “you ought to arrest every one of them.”

Once in the jail, Bryant was treated like, well, a criminal. She had a mug shot taken, spent a few minutes in a jail cell, and left with an orange shirt with the words “PERSON COUNTY JAIL” on it.

“I’m in the jailhouse now! I finally got here!” she exclaimed.

Before long, Bryant was released. She returned to her assisted living center to a party complete with a birthday cake. No word on whether the cake had a file in it.