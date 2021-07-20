A New York judge in June approved Weinstein’s extradition to California, denying his lawyers’ request to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year, until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.
Weinstein’s lawyer Norman Effman argued that he should remain in the New York facility’s hospital-like maximum-security setting while receiving treatment for health problems including a loss of eyesight.
Weinstein’s time in custody in California will count toward his New York sentence, officials said.
Weinstein was charged in January 2020 with 11 sexual assault counts in California involving five women, stemming from allegations in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. The charges include rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint and sexual penetration by use of force.
Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.
The California charges were announced shortly before Weinstein’s conviction in New York City on charges that he raped an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performed oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment. He is appealing that conviction.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
Man pleads guilty in synagogue shooting
A 22-year-old former nursing student pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover.
John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court.
The San Diego County district attorney’s office said he agreed to serve the rest of his life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for Sept. 30.
Earnest opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle on the last day of Passover services in April 2019 at Chabad of Poway. The attack killed Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, and wounded three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the rabbi, who lost a finger.
Earnest then called 911 to say he had shot up a synagogue because Jews were trying to “destroy all white people,” authorities said.
Earnest faces similar charges in federal court, where federal prosecutors face a deadline of Aug. 30 on whether to pursue the death penalty. His next appearance in federal court is Sept. 30. Attorney General Merrick Garland halted federal executions this month while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies.
The U.S. attorney’s office in San Diego did not respond to a request for comment.
Earnest submitted a conditional plea agreement for consideration by federal prosecutors on June 4, the San Diego County district attorney’s office said.
The district attorney’s office said it consulted the Kaye family and other victims before agreeing to the deal, aware that a possible plea arrangement in the federal prosecution would prevent the state’s case from moving forward.
— Associated Press