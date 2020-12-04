The sheriff’s office then received a call for the deputies to return.
“At some point they made contact with the person they were checking on and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Maj. Joe Masi.
According to the sheriff’s office, Craig Wright shot Deputy Michael Pawlikowski. Deputy Justin Ady returned fire and shot Wright.
Wright later died at a hospital.
Pawlikowski was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Ady was not injured.
State authorities are investigating. Both deputies were placed on administrative leave as required by the sheriff’s department’s policy.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.