A Baltimore native, Moore is a best-selling author and anti-poverty advocate who began thinking about the book after Gray died in 2015 while in police custody.
“While attending Gray’s funeral, he saw every strata of the city come together: grieving mothers,” according to One World’s announcement, “members of the city’s wealthy elite; activists; and the long-suffering citizens of Baltimore — all looking to comfort each other, but also looking for answers.”
Moore’s previous books include “The Other Wes Moore” and “The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters.”
