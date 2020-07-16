Asked if he wanted to make a statement before the lethal injection, Purkey apologized to both Long’s family and his daughter, saying he “deeply” regretted the pain he caused to all of them. His final words addressed his imminent execution.

“This sanitized murder really does not serve no purpose whatsoever,” he said, according to the pool report. “Thank you.”

Purkey’s death by lethal injection came two days after federal authorities executed Daniel Lewis Lee, who was sentenced to death for his role in killing a family of three, at the same penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind.

Before this week, the last federal execution was in 2003. The Justice Department had pushed to resume carrying out federal death sentences since last year, adopting a new lethal-injection protocol and announcing plans to carry out a series of executions. The department has said it needs to carry out lawful sentences, which were sought and won during both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Purkey’s execution, like Lee’s, was carried out following expansive legal battles that unfolded on multiple fronts before eventually arriving at the Supreme Court. In various cases, Purkey’s attorneys argued he was not competent to be executed and had poor counsel in the past; he joined with other death-row inmates challenging the new lethal-injection protocol; and his spiritual adviser asked to delay the execution, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Purkey’s execution was first planned for Wednesday afternoon, but by that morning, it was blocked by three different orders from two courts. The Supreme Court jettisoned one of those orders on Wednesday afternoon, while two more remained pending.

In a burst of orders issued just after 2:45 a.m. early Thursday, the court ruled for the government in the remaining cases. It acted similarly around the same time early Tuesday, allowing Lee’s execution to proceed later that morning.

One injunction blocking Purkey’s execution — and the scheduled Friday lethal injection of Dustin Lee Honken, who was convicted of killing five people — was vacated in an unsigned order. Another stay request from Purkey was denied, as was a stay request from his and Honken’s spiritual advisers, who said the coronavirus made it dangerous for them to minister; neither order was signed.

In the fourth case, the court’s sharp divisions over capital punishment burst forth, much as they did two days earlier in Lee’s case.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan of the District of Columbia blocked Purkey’s execution on Wednesday, saying his arguments that he was not competent to be executed necessitated “a fair hearing.”

One of Purkey’s attorneys, Rebecca Woodman, has described him as “a severely brain-damaged and mentally ill man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease” and said he does not understand “why the government plans to execute him.” The Justice Department, in its responses, said Purkey understands the reasoning for his execution and pushed against that claim.

Early Thursday, the court vacated Chutkan’s injunction with a 5-4 order decided by the five conservative justices. The four liberal justices, much as they did in Lee’s case, authored a pair of dissents.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, authored a dissent repeating his call for the court to consider whether the death penalty itself is unconstitutional.

Breyer said the two cases this week raised questions of arbitrariness, delays inherent in the death penalty and legal procedure. He also wrote that the issues highlighted in federal and state cases suggests problems with “the punishment itself” rather than any particular prosecutor, defense attorney or jurisdiction.

In another dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan, Ginsburg and Breyer, said Chutkan was not tasked with answering if Purkey could understand why he was being executed. Instead, Sotomayor said, Chutkan had to determine if Purkey met the burden of showing he warranted a competency hearing. Sotomayor wrote that Chutkan “correctly concluded” that he did.

Sotomayor said she knows the government and relatives of Long have an interest in seeing Purjey punished, but the public and he also have their own interest in making sure his punishment is constitutional.