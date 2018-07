Palestinians hang a poster showing Nariman Tamimi, right and her daughter Ahed, during preparations for their upcoming release from an Israeli prison after serving an eight month sentence, at the family house in the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh, west of Ramallah, Saturday, July 28, 2018. (Nasser Nasser/Associated Press)

NABI SALEH, West Bank — A West Bank village is preparing for the release of Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi from an Israeli prison, unfurling posters of her and setting up hundreds of chairs for well-wishers.

The 17-year-old was arrested in December, after slapping two Israeli soldiers. She is to be freed Sunday, along with her mother.

Her father Bassem said Saturday that “we expect her to lead” in the struggle against Israeli occupation. He says she completed high school with the help of fellow prisoners and is considering college.

To Palestinians and their supporters, Ahed is a symbol of resistance to occupation. In Israel, many see her as a provocateur.

Also Saturday, an activist said two Italian artists who painted a large mural of Ahed Tamimi on Israel’s separation barrier were detained by Israel.

