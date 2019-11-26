When confronted, Pugh first claimed his vehicle started the fire. Then he said kids were playing nearby the already burning house. Later, Pugh admitted he started the fire with a lighter “for unknown reasons.”
Pugh is charged with setting fire to the lands of another. He did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday requesting comment.
