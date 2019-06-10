CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million effort to close the nation’s remaining coal plants isn’t sitting well in West Virginia.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushed back on the clean energy plan at a news conference Monday, saying it will destroy the economy of his coal-producing state.

Bloomberg last week announced his investment in the Beyond Carbon initiative, which aims to put the U.S. on track toward a 100% clean energy economy. The organization seeks to pass climate policies and back political candidates at the state and local level.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg’s philanthropic group didn’t immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Justice declined to directly answer a question about whether he believes in climate change. He says more study is needed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.