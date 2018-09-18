CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s state health officer is leaving to take a job with the March of Dimes.

The Department of Health and Human Resources announced Dr. Rahul Gupta’s departure in a news release Tuesday. His resignation is effective Nov. 5.

The statement says Gupta was named the March of Dimes’ senior vice president and chief medical and health officer. He’ll be based in Arlington, Virginia.

The March of Dimes says on Twitter that Gupta will provide leadership for efforts to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Before becoming state health officer in January 2015, Gupta served as executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. He played a key role in studying health issues in the aftermath of a 2014 chemical spill in Charleston that tainted drinking water for 300,000 people.

