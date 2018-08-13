CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates is taking the extraordinary step of considering impeachment articles against all four remaining state Supreme Court justices.

The House plans to meet Monday to discuss 14 articles and make recommendations. If any of the articles are approved, a trial would be held in the state Senate.

Suspended Justice Allen Loughry, who was indicted in federal court in June, is named in eight impeachment articles. Others have been approved against justices Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker.

Justice Menis Ketchum retired last month. He’s agreed to plead guilty to one federal count of wire fraud stemming from the personal use of state-owned vehicles and fuel cards.

In 1989, the House impeached state Treasurer A. James Manchin, who resigned before his Senate trial.

