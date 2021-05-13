Roberts initiated a traffic stop because Beavers failed to yield to stopped emergency vehicles, the complaint said. Upon speaking with Beavers, Roberts smelled marijuana and saw a pill bottle in the car, the complaint said.
Beavers said the pill bottle contained prescribed hydrocodone and he later gave officers “a small baggie of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana,” the complaint said.
Beavers failed several standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested, Roberts said in the complaint.
Even if Beavers is convicted, he could continue to serve as mayor, the newspaper reported.
A message seeking comment from Beavers was not immediately returned.