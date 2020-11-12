“If you knew you would be involved in a crash, wouldn’t you want to be buckled? It’s your best defense against injury or death,” said Bob Tipton, director of the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
West Virginia law enforcement agencies will work with colleagues in Maryland and Virginia on Monday and in Kentucky and Ohio on Nov. 20 in a coordinated effort involving border counties.
