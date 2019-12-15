Deputies were trying to serve charges on an 81-year-old man but he would not let them into the home and fired a handgun, striking the deputy, Miller said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. His name and condition weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear what charges the suspect might face.

A message left with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers was not immediately returned.

Miller said the woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

