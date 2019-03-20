MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former West Virginia state trooper who was fired after an investigation into a traffic stop beating has been indicted in federal court.

A grand jury indicted 29-year-old Michael Kennedy of Morgantown on Wednesday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law — language used to describe crimes committed by police officers while on duty.

Kennedy and a fellow trooper were fired in January. State police reviewed dashcam video of the Nov. 19 incident after Gov. Jim Justice ordered an investigation into what he called the beating of a 16-year-old male suspect. Police say the white teen was involved in a crash with a sheriff’s department cruiser before the two troopers pursued him.

The indictment accuses Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury.

It’s not immediately known whether Kennedy has an attorney.

