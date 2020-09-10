Tylee Abbott, an American art specialist at Christie’s, said the works assembled by Pickens were “an extension of himself, a kind of self-portrait of the collector.”
“The art with which he chose to surround himself consistently depicts the bold, strong-willed personages of the West and the endurance of the American spirit,” Abbott said.
The roughly 75 pieces being auctioned off include paintings, sculptures, watches and cufflinks.
Pickens, who grew up in Holdenville, Oklahoma, died last Sept. 11 at the age of 91 at his Dallas home.
His alma mater, Oklahoma State University, is marking the anniversary of his death Friday with a virtual dedication of his childhood home, which was relocated last year to Stillwater. The house is now at Karsten Creek Golf Club, which is the home of OSU’s golf teams.
Pickens, who donated more than half a billion dollars to OSU, is buried outside his childhood bedroom window.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.