“We encourage all political actors in Kosovo to focus on the aspirations of the people of Kosovo,” it said.

Following failed coalition talks on Monday, the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, which came first in Kosovo’s Oct. 6 early election, posted in its Facebook page that they agreed with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, to hold their next meeting with ambassadors from the Western powers and the EU mission chief.

The Self-Determination Movement’s Albin Kurti, who has been nominated as the next prime minister, has been unable to form a new Cabinet. He has disagreed with the LDK on who will be appointed Kosovo’s new president in 2021.

Kurti’s party won 29 seats in the 120-seat parliament while the LDK has 28. Kurti needs to form a new Cabinet by Feb. 4 or the country may go to an early election.

LDK is also claiming the post of speaker, which Kurti’s party already took at the parliament’s first session in December.

To avoid a minority government, Kurti will also need the support of smaller parties. Kosovo’s constitution says the Cabinet also should include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority.

Kosovo gained independence after a NATO bombing campaign that followed a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists in 1998-99. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and it is recognized by more than 100 countries, but not by Serbia.