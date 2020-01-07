Karl said it has been precedent among leaders of both political parties to release schedules including such meetings as well as details about what happened when they are over.

“It is disturbing to see the government of Saudi Arabia have more transparency than the White House about a meeting with the president in the Oval Office,” Karl said.

Shortly after Karl issued the statement, Trump tweeted about his “very good meeting” with Salman. He tweeted that trade, the military, oil prices, security and stability in the Middle East were discussed.

