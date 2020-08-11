The Democratic National Convention opens Monday and will culminate with Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday, Aug 20. Though the convention was long planned for Milwaukee, it has been reimagined as a virtual event, with two hours a night of speeches and prerecorded video from around the country.

BACKGROUND: The convention was originally scheduled for July, more than a month before the Republican convention, with the Summer Olympics falling between the two events. In April, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading and with the Olympics already canceled, the Democratic National Committee moved the dates for their event to August with hopes that the pandemic would subside and some traditional convention activities could be held in Wisconsin. But the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the country forced Democrats to adopt a mostly virtual format in June. There were still plans at the time to have Biden come to Milwaukee to accept the nomination before a small crowd. But this month, just days before the event was scheduled to begin, the party announced that Biden would not attend.

THE NOMINATION: The delegates will nominate Biden remotely and — out of concerns for hosting a gathering during the pandemic — he will accept the nomination from a still unannounced venue in Delaware, Biden’s home state.

WHAT TO WATCH: In addition to Biden and his vice presidential nominee, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are expected to speak, as are former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The program also is expected to include a tribute to the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died in July. Very little of what is seen on television will be from Milwaukee, though Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has said that the convention will still highlight the city.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: Going into the convention, Biden has a lead over President Trump in most national polls, including a double-digit lead in a July Washington Post poll. But making sure that he gets voters to cast their ballots by mail or go to the polls on Election Day by energizing key voting blocs — including women, minorities and young voters — will be critical. Pulling off a successful convention can be a big step in that direction.

Biden has had very few public events throughout the early months of the virus, so even though he will not be in a traditional convention setting this is still an opportunity to excite the base and connect with independent voters and those who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or one of the other Democratic contenders. Many voters who want to learn more about the vice-presidential nominee may be tuning in just for that. Biden put off his running mate decision for weeks later than he originally planned, but the timing could increase interest in the convention.