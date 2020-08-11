THE NOMINATION: The delegates will nominate Biden remotely and — out of concerns for hosting a gathering during the pandemic — he will accept the nomination from a still unannounced venue in Delaware, Biden’s home state.

WHAT TO WATCH: In addition to Biden and his vice presidential nominee, former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are expected to speak, as are former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The program also is expected to include a tribute to the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died in July. Very little of what is seen on television will be from Milwaukee, though Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has said that the convention will still highlight the city.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: Going into the convention, Biden has a lead over President Trump in most national polls, including a double-digit lead in a July Washington Post poll. But making sure that he gets voters to cast their ballots by mail or go to the polls on Election Day by energizing key voting blocs — including women, minorities and young voters — will be critical. Pulling off a successful convention can be a big step in that direction.