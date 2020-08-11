Republicans were hoping that the covid-19 threat would ease over the summer. Instead, the coronavirus caseload and death rate spiked across the country. Florida and the city of Jacksonville were hard hit. President Trump was convinced that social distancing requirements would not allow the crowds he had hoped for, and the party started planning the current convention schedule.
THE NOMINATION: President Trump and Vice President Pence will be nominated in Charlotte. A subset of about 300 delegates will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates. Alternate delegates and guests have already been told not to attend. There have been conflicting reports on whether members of the press will be present during the nominating event.
WHAT TO WATCH: Few details have been released as convention organizers scramble with another change of plans, but activities will be televised or streamed with a different theme each night. The president will accept the nomination Thursday. Trump said last week he was considering giving his acceptance speech from the White House, a suggestion that raised concerns that the event could bring disruptive protests to the city and would violate historic norms that separate the White House from politics. Pence has been considering Fort McHenry in Maryland to give his convention speech.
WHAT’S AT STAKE: Since February, in the wake of his impeachment trial, Trump has seen the coronavirus infect more than 5 million Americans, killing more than 150,000. The U.S. economy has collapsed with more than 31 million people receiving unemployment aid in July and protests for racial equality have spread across the nation in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Heading into the conventions, Joe Biden is leading the president in most polls. The convention will be an opportunity for Trump to connect with his loyal base, reconnect with independents and swing voters, amplify new themes after the Trump campaign reset its messaging this month and cast doubt on the qualifications of Biden and his running mate. A lot can change in the final weeks of the campaign, and the Republican ticket is well organized in the battleground states that will decide the November election.