Republicans were hoping that the covid-19 threat would ease over the summer. Instead, the coronavirus ­caseload and death rate spiked across the country. Florida and the city of Jacksonville were hard hit. President Trump was convinced that social distancing requirements would not allow the crowds he had hoped for, and the party started planning the current convention schedule.

AD

AD

THE NOMINATION: President Trump and Vice President Pence will be nominated in Charlotte. A subset of about 300 delegates will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates. Alternate delegates and guests have already been told not to attend. There have been conflicting reports on whether members of the press will be present during the nominating event.

WHAT TO WATCH: Few details have been released as convention organizers scramble with another change of plans, but activities will be televised or streamed with a different theme each night. The president will accept the nomination Thursday. Trump said last week he was considering giving his acceptance speech from the White House, a suggestion that raised concerns that the event could bring disruptive protests to the city and would violate historic norms that separate the White House from politics. Pence has been considering Fort McHenry in Maryland to give his convention speech.