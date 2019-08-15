WYNNE, Ark. — The wife of an Arkansas jail administrator has been arrested after officials say she pulled a gun on four black teenagers fundraising door-to-door for their high school football team.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jerri Kelly, who is white, was charged Monday with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Memphis TV station WMC reports that when Wynne, Arkansas, police arrived, the children were on the ground with Kelly standing over them holding a gun. The officer let the children stand up, and they told him what they had been doing.

Cross County Sheriff’s Department Captain Jeff Nichols said Kelly was released on $10,000 bond. Kelly is the wife of a Cross County jail administrator. She couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday and it wasn’t clear whether she had an attorney.

