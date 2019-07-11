ARIZONA

Man charged in killing of teen over rap music

A white man who authorities say was out of prison for two days when he stabbed a black teen on July 4 because he felt threatened by the youth’s rap music at a suburban Phoenix convenience store was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, who announced the charge in the death of Elijah Al-Amin, said Arizona does not have a hate crime law, but stiffer penalties can be imposed at sentencing.

Police arrested Michael Adams after finding him near the scene with a pocket knife and blood on his clothes. A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Adams, 27, on one count of first-degree murder in the 17-year-old’s killing. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court July 18.

Adams’s defense attorney, Jacie Cotterell, says her client is mentally ill. Court records show he served 13 months for aggravated assault on a corrections officer at a county jail. Adams was in jail because of a 2017 arrest on charges he waved a brick at a security guard.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Reporter released from detention center

A Spanish-language reporter who has been facing deportation since his arrest 15 months ago while covering an immigration protest in Tennessee was released Thursday from custody as his case proceeds.

Manuel Duran was released from an Alabama detention center on a $2,000 bail set by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Southern Poverty Law Center attorney Gracie Willis said.

The Salvadoran native was arrested while covering an April 3, 2018, rally protesting immigration policies in Memphis.

ICE has said Duran had a pending deportation order from 2007 after failing to appear for a court hearing. Duran has said he did not receive a notice to appear in court with a time and date on it.

— Associated Press