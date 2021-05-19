U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Wednesday also sentenced Gullett to five years of supervised release.
Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s and later engaged in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts. Indictments originally returned in 2017 accused 44 gang members of drug and gun crimes, but additional members were accused in 2019 of involvement in violent crimes committed by the group.
Gullett escaped from a local Arkansas jail in 2019, along with another prisoner, but was later captured.
Three remaining defendants in the case against the gang are awaiting trial, which is set for Sept 7. One defendant is still a fugitive, while the other remaining defendants have all pleaded guilty.