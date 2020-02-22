The lone other threat as severe, according to officials, is violent American-born extremists, who also held the “high” designation in 2019.

White supremacists previously had been listed as a moderate threat, along with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

“Some white supremacist extremists argue that participating in mass attacks or creating other forms of chaos will accelerate the imminent and necessary collapse of society in order to build a racially pure nation,” the report warned.

While white extremists were ranked as the greatest threat, the Islamic State was downgraded to “low.” Even terrorist group Boko Haram ranks lower than white supremacists, the report noted.

The threat level of black separatist extremists rose to “moderate” in the new report after two men adhering to its radical tenets killed four people at a Jersey City kosher supermarket on Dec. 10.

Last year, there were 2,713 reported instances in New Jersey of hate groups displaying extremist posters, handouts, stickers and fliers — more than double from the previous year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

— New York Daily News

connecticut

Abuse claims probed

at school for the deaf

An investigation has revealed multiple credible allegations of sexual and physical abuse by former faculty and staff spanning decades at a school for deaf children in Connecticut, school officials said Friday.

The American School for the Deaf in West Hartford released the findings of the investigation one year after it says it learned of allegations from alumni of “inappropriate physical conduct” by former faculty and staff at the school and a summer camp it operates.

The school says it was able to corroborate allegations of sexual misconduct against several former faculty and staff. Nearly 40 alumni also reported “persistent” corporal punishment and physical abuse from the 1960s through at least the 1980s, the report said.

School officials declined to comment Friday beyond the report’s findings, the Hartford Courant reported. The school says all of the allegations have been reported to authorities. All of the former faculty and staff named in the report have been banned from campus, and any plaques recognizing them have been removed.

— Associated Press

3 killed in Calif. bus crash: A charter bus swerved on a rain-slicked Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said. Several passengers were thrown from the bus shortly after 10 a.m. off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, about 45 miles north of San Diego, officials said.